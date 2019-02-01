Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.03-6.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.23. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.39-5.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.00. 16,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,266. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $101.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.86.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $25,634.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,122 shares of company stock worth $108,746 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

