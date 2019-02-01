Microsoft (MSFT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $104.43 on Monday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $83.83 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $798.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $4,061,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,415.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,780. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,439 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $406,699,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 3,626,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,073,529,000 after buying an additional 3,328,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,961,221,000 after buying an additional 2,796,779 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

