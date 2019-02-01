MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,225 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Titan Machinery worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $983,680.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,755.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TITN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $403.93 million, a P/E ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $363.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

