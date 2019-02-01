Meritage Homes (MTH) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $51.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.39. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana Bradford acquired 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $34,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95,924 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

