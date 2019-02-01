Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.75. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Baldini sold 35,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $681,310.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,663.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

