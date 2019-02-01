Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%.

MBIN stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $608.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.19.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

