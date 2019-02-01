Melrose Bancorp Inc (MELR) Director Frank Giso III Acquires 682 Shares

Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) Director Frank Giso III acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $13,551.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Melrose Bancorp stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. Melrose Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 28th.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Melrose Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

About Melrose Bancorp

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

