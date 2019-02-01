Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. 808,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 517,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLNT. Gabelli upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Melinta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202.31% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics Inc will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 90,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 47,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

