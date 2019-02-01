MEG Energy (MEGEF) Raised to “Buy” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from an equal weight rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a hold rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEGEF stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.