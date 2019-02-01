MEG Energy (MEGEF) Raised to “Buy” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from an equal weight rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a hold rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

MEGEF stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

