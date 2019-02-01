Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,872 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 160,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.72. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 50.31% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 459,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,443,437.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

