Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $86.14 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 443 Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/meeder-asset-management-inc-purchases-shares-of-443-vanguard-energy-etf-vde.html.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.