Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,744,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,311,000 after acquiring an additional 424,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 69,363 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WDR opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.04. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $179,584.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

