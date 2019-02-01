MEDNAX Inc (MD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $907.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $907.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $887.00 million and the highest is $918.80 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $910.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.07.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth $203,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 836,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,152. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

