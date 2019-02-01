Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Brokerages predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $800,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $1.10 million. Mediwound reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year sales of $3.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 million to $3.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.41 million, with estimates ranging from $5.81 million to $18.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 477.34% and a negative return on equity of 400.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mediwound during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 288.3% during the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 173,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 1.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,126,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,073. Mediwound has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.48.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.