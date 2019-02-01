Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases New Position in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.92.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $204,108.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at $746,063.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $391,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

