Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases New Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

FOXA stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/meag-munich-ergo-kapitalanlagegesellschaft-mbh-purchases-new-holdings-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-foxa.html.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.