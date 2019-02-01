Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 4.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 38,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wedbush set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

