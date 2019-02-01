McKesson (MCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $56.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. McKesson updated its FY19 guidance to $13.45-13.65 EPS.

MCK stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.33. 3,215,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,182. McKesson has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $174.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get McKesson alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.30.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,300,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,856,000 after buying an additional 1,082,398 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,200,000 after buying an additional 323,485 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in McKesson by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,607,000 after buying an additional 548,000 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in McKesson by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,040,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,692,000 after buying an additional 170,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,214,000 after buying an additional 207,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/mckesson-mck-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-22-eps.html.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.