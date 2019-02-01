McKesson (MCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $56.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. McKesson updated its FY19 guidance to $13.45-13.65 EPS.
MCK stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.33. 3,215,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,182. McKesson has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $174.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.
In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,300,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,856,000 after buying an additional 1,082,398 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,200,000 after buying an additional 323,485 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in McKesson by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,607,000 after buying an additional 548,000 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in McKesson by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,040,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,692,000 after buying an additional 170,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,214,000 after buying an additional 207,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
