Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of MXIM opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 41.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $80,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,833. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.