Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioTime (BTX)

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “BioTime announced that its affiliate, OncoCyte (OCX – NR, BTX has 36% stake), reported positive results from an R&D validation study of DetermaVu, a non- invasive, liquid biopsy test for the early diagnosis of lung cancer. On this news, BioTime shares on 1/29 were up ~50%, OncoCyte shares were up over 200%, and even Asterias (AST – NR) shares, a cell therapy company soon to be fully acquired by BioTime, were up ~45%.””

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of BioTime in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioTime in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

BTX stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. BioTime has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.11.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioTime by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,102,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in BioTime by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,467,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioTime by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 49,778 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioTime by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 845,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BioTime by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter.

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

