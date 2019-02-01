Maxcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $188.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $702,884.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.01934745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00456449 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020666 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00022494 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00018766 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007707 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

