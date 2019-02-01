Matthews International (MATW) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $374.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 6.70%.

Shares of Matthews International stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,977. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

MATW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Matthews International from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Matthews International news, insider David A. Schawk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

