Matthews International (MATW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.39

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.39 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 13681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MATW. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $374.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

In related news, insider David A. Schawk acquired 1,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 42.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

