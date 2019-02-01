Mattel (MAT) Bonds Drop 1% During Trading

An issue of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) debt fell 1% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.2% coupon and is set to mature on October 1, 2040. The debt is now trading at $77.25 and was trading at $77.50 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 4,698,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,290. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a PEG ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/mattel-mat-bonds-drop-1-during-trading.html.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.