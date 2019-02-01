Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) Shares Gap Down to $53.35

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.70, but opened at $53.35. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 2871384 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLB. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 30,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

