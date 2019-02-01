Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 400 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $848,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,369,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,524 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,318,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,681 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,545,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,950 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $555,610.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $449,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

