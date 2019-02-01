Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,519 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 6,916.1% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $18.53 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $851.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $7,575,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,950,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,338 shares in the company, valued at $480,219.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $17.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.76.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the business of providing semiconductors to high-performance application-specific standard products. It focuses on the development of complex System-on-a-Chip devices leveraging extensive technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and stand alone integrated circuits.

