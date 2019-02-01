Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,626,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,041,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 295,877 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 600.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,329,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 499.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,245,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 117.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,539,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $148.66.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

