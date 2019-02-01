MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Investec cut MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.82. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

