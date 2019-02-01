MarketAxess (MKTX) Announces Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $112.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
MKTX stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.18. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $172.09 and a 12 month high of $231.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17,748.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.
