MarketAxess (MKTX) Announces Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $112.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.18. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $172.09 and a 12 month high of $231.33.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total transaction of $542,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17,748.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/marketaxess-mktx-announces-earnings-results.html.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.