MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Receives $209.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.40.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Buckingham Research started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total transaction of $542,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17,748.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.83. 19,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,961. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $172.09 and a 1 year high of $231.33. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.18.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.