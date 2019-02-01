Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Trading Up 12.3%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s share price was up 12.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 949,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 654,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.37.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Michael Cashman sold 8,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $25,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 491,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 341,703 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/marinus-pharmaceuticals-mrns-trading-up-12-3.html.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.