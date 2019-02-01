Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Malvern Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $27.25.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MLVF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Malvern Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Sandler O’Neill raised Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/malvern-bancorp-mlvf-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.