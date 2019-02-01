MAI Capital Management Has $964,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 15,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.16 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 6,741 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $426,166.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of October 29, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 575 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

