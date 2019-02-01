MAI Capital Management Buys 295 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,106.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $83.54 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.26 and a twelve month high of $83.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

