Magna International Inc. (MGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Magna International stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 71,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,927. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Magna International has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

