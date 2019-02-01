Magna International Inc. (MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.57. Magna International posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magna International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Magna International from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magna International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

MGA stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $52.43. 96,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,927. Magna International has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Magna International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.