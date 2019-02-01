Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Releases Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.21 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 47.75%.

NYSE:MMP opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a $0.9775 dividend. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $581,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 142.9% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

