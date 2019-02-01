Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Shares Sold by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 3.5% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 277,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 172.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $581,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 47.75%. The company had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a $0.9775 dividend. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

