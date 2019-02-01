Madison Square Garden (MSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.73. 25,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $205.22 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSG shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.67.

WARNING: “Madison Square Garden (MSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/madison-square-garden-msg-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-1-33-eps.html.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.