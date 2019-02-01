Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden in a report released on Monday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $218.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $356.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.67.

Shares of MSG stock opened at $277.90 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $205.22 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

