Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,335 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 10.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIC opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $473.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Frost bought 25,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $999,606.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Stanley bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

