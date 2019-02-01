Macquarie Analysts Give United Continental (UAL) a $111.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a $111.00 price objective on United Continental (NYSE:UAL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Continental from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.75.

United Continental stock opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. United Continental has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $97.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,534.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in United Continental by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 423,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,475,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,627,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,044,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

