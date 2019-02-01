Macquarie Analysts Give Colgate-Palmolive (CL) a $57.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a $57.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Argus lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.31.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

