Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.13 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 989,639.9% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,086,951,000 after acquiring an additional 382,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,915,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $808,674,000 after acquiring an additional 204,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $652,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,986,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $700,016,000 after acquiring an additional 325,309 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,117,444 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Imperial Capital raised Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/mackenzie-financial-corp-has-2-13-million-position-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.