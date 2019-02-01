Lynne Powell Sells 6,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) VP Lynne Powell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lynne Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 28th, Lynne Powell sold 12,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $117,000.00.

On Friday, January 18th, Lynne Powell sold 2,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $18,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Lynne Powell sold 3,046 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $28,236.42.

On Monday, January 14th, Lynne Powell sold 954 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $8,776.80.

On Monday, December 10th, Lynne Powell sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $36,240.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Lynne Powell sold 15,470 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $132,268.50.

On Thursday, November 8th, Lynne Powell sold 5,280 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $43,032.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Lynne Powell sold 100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $800.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Lynne Powell sold 1,544 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $11,595.44.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.00% and a negative net margin of 428.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 294,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

