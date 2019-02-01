Luther Burbank (LBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.00 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Victor Trione acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $293,764. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 36.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 480,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 128,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 36.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 128,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.