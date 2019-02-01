Lucas Capital Management Has $297,000 Stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV)

Lucas Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 224,661 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management owned approximately 0.29% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,508,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,508,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 236,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,895,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 65.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOV. JMP Securities upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $0.72 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $99.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $614.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

