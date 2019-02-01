LPL Financial (LPLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 7.68%.

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $6.17 on Friday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 54,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

In other LPL Financial news, Director James S. Riepe sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $274,136.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,574,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,883,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,952 shares of company stock worth $8,194,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

