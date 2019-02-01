Low & Bonar (LWB) Trading 11.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) shares traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.95 ($0.23). 170,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 420,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.15 ($0.21).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Low & Bonar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Low & Bonar in a report on Monday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on the stock.
About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)
Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company operates through Building & Industrial, Civil Engineering, Coated Technical Textiles, and Interior & Transportation. The Building & Industrial unit supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the building, roofing, and air and water filtration.
